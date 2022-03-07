Encompass Health said to get interest for home health/hospice business
Mar. 07, 2022 9:31 AM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)AVAHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is said to have received interest for its home health and hospice unit.
- PE firms Advent International and companies including Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) have show some interest in acquiring the home health and hospice business, according to a Reuters report on Friday. The Enhabit Home Health & Hospice unit may be worth as much as $3B in a sale.
- The report comes after Encompass late last month said that while it still plans to spin off the home health and hospice business, it would also consider a sale or merger of the unit. EHC first announced in late October that it expected a partial or full separation of the business into an independent public company via a carve-out IPO, spin-off, or split-off in the first half of 2022.
- Aveanna , which has a market cap of about $745M, would likely need financing from top shareholders, including Bain Capital, according to the Reuters report.
- In late December Reuters reported that activist Jana Partners was pushing for a potential merger for the company's home health and hospice business. The activist wanted Encompass (EHC) to re-engage with interested parties before moving ahead with a spin-off of the unit.
- In Dec. 2020, Encompass Health (EHC) announced a range of strategic alternatives for its home health and hospice business. And in June, the company named its chief investment relations officer, Crissy Carlisle, as the CFO of the unit.