MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is slated to report fourth-quarter results tomorrow after the close of trading and investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt believes the software firm is likely to show "strong demand" for next-generation databases.

Analyst Brian White, who has a neutral rating, noted that cloud trends are strong and even though the "tech tantrum" and geopolitical landscape are making it "perilous" for high-value software stocks, the company is likely to meet estimates.

"Given the strong results from data-related software vendors and cloud-focused players this earnings season, we believe the Street’s estimates are overly conservative," White wrote in a note to clients. "Our [fourth-quarter] revenue projection reflects an 18% [quarter-over-quarter] rise, above the four-year average increase of 13% for past January quarters."

MongoDB (MDB) shares rose slightly more than 1.5% to $310.78 in early trading on Monday.

White noted that MongoDB (MDB), which has a NoSQL database, is likely to showcase Atlas as its star, with revenue growth accelerating over the previous quarter, when it generated 58% of total revenue and had more than 29,500 customers.

Looking ahead to 2023, Monness, Crespi, Hardt's White believes MongoDB (MDB) will generate $287 million in first-quarter revenue and $1.38 billion in full-year revenue, along with $73.4 million in operating income and 72 cents per share in earnings.

Earlier this month, investment firm RBC initiated coverage on MongoDB (MDB) with an outperform rating, noting that the recent pullback provided an opportunity for investors.