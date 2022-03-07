High Tide unit FAB CBD launches discount program in US market
Mar. 07, 2022 10:42 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: SA News Team
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) said its subsidiary FAB CBD launched a CBD Subscribe-and-Save discount program in the U.S., under which customers will be able to customize their orders each month from product lines including oils, gummies, topicals, pet treats, and superfoods.
- The cannabis company said the customers will also have the ability to customize their delivery frequency for each individual product in the order within a range of every two to 10 weeks. Under the program, customers will get a 20% discount for life on all FAB CBD products.
- The company added that the service will allow FAB CBD to cultivate a recurring revenue stream that will be more predictable than when customers only had the option to manually place their orders.
- The company said it expects to launch CBD Subscribe-and-Save service for the U.K. market in the near-term.
- In addition, the company noted that it granted 15K stock options to certain employees, exercisable for three years.