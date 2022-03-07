Hostess brands to add new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., to meet increased demand
Mar. 07, 2022 9:41 AM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to convert an idled factory in Arkadelphia, Ark., into a state-of-the-art bakery.
- The bakery is expected to be operational in the second half of 2023 and bring approximately 150 new jobs to the community over the next three years.
- The company plans to invest $120M to $140 million to transform the 330,000-square-foot facility in Arkadelphia into a next-generation bakery.
- The new bakery will increase the company's capacity across its bakeries on its Donettes and cake platforms by approximately 20%.
- This decision will reduce the company's costs for the new bakery as well as minimize environmental impacts.
