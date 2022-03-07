Hostess brands to add new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., to meet increased demand

Mar. 07, 2022 9:41 AM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to convert an idled factory in Arkadelphia, Ark., into a state-of-the-art bakery.
  • The bakery is expected to be operational in the second half of 2023 and bring approximately 150 new jobs to the community over the next three years.
  • The company plans to invest $120M to $140 million to transform the 330,000-square-foot facility in Arkadelphia into a next-generation bakery.
  • The new bakery will increase the company's capacity across its bakeries on its Donettes and cake platforms by approximately 20%.
  • This decision will reduce the company's costs for the new bakery as well as minimize environmental impacts.
  • Recently, the company was trading higher after strong earnings, long-term guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.