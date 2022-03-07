Merit Medical wins FDA’s breakthrough designation for pain relief therapy

Mar. 07, 2022 9:47 AM ETMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Merit Medical (MMSI -1.1%), a company focused on disposable medical devices, announced on Monday that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted its “breakthrough device designation” for Embosphere Microspheres for the Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) indication.
  • A process designed to reduce blood flow to the knee and minimize inflammation, GAE provides pain relief and addresses disability in patients with knee osteoarthritis.
  • With its breakthrough device program, the FDA intends to allow timely access to breakthrough technologies with more potential in the diagnosis and treatment of fatal or irreversibly debilitating conditions.
  • The companies with the designation can receive priority review and interactive communications from the federal agency with regard to device development and clinical trial protocols.
  • With its Q4 2021 results last month, Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) projected ~$1.117B – $1.140B in net revenue that came ahead of average Street forecasts.
