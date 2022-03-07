National Health Investors, Welltower draft settlement over Holiday facilities
Mar. 07, 2022 9:48 AM ETWELL, NHIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) agreed to terms to settle its lawsuit against Welltower (NYSE:WELL) related to legacy Holiday Retirement facilities. The dispute centers on payment of rent for facilities that Welltower (WELL) acquired from Holiday in 2021.
- Under the memorandum of understanding: NHI (NHI) and Welltower (WELL) aim to find new tenants for 16 legacy Holiday properties and "will use commercially reasonable efforts to complete the transition on April 1, 2022."
- Welltower (WELL) agrees to pay NHI (NHI) ~$6.9M, which is being held in escrow until a final settlement is executed. In addition, NHI (NHI) is entitled to all of an ~$8.8M security deposit that can be liquidated at NHI's sole discretion.
- After a final settlement agreement is executed, NHI (NHI) will file to dismiss the litigation within three days.
