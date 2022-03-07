Lockheed Martin (LMT +3.7%) says components for its THAAD missile-defense system sold to Saudi Arabia will be built locally to develop the country's defense industry.

Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest buyers of foreign arms, wants to localize more than half of expenditure on defense equipment and services by 2030 as part of a broad economic plan.

Also, Raytheon Technologies (RTX +2.2%) reportedly plans to move Patriot missile parts production to Saudi Arabia.

Defense company stocks including Lockheed, which now trades at a fresh 52-week high, have been running higher since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.