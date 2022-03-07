Canadian Pacific gains after Ackman's Pershing Square reports new stake
Mar. 07, 2022 By: Joshua Fineman
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) rose 3.6% after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's Pershing Square disclosed a new stake in the railroad operator.
- Pershing Square disclosed owning 2.8M Canadian Pacific (CP) shares, according an amended 13-F filing.
- “One of our greatest investment regrets was selling CP a number of years ago,” Ackman said in an statement emailed to Bloomberg. “Keith and the team have done a superb job since. We are delighted to again be an owner of this remarkable and growing franchise at a time when transcontinental rail infrastructure could not be more important for our economy and our continent."
