Activision's Kotick exiting Coca-Cola board

Mar. 07, 2022 9:58 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Allen & Co. Holds Its Annual Sun Valley Conference In Idaho

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.2%) Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick is exiting the board of directors at Coca-Cola.
  • After a decade of service, Kotick informed Coke that he won't stand for re-election at the 2022 annual meeting, expected in April. He'll stay a director until then.
  • “I have decided not to stand for re-election to The Coca-Cola Company board in order to focus my full attention on Activision Blizzard at this pivotal time as we prepare for our merger with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT),” Kotick says.
  • Microsoft is expected to offer some details on its Activision deal Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference, as noted in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
