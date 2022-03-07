Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) said on Monday that it is suspending its sales efforts in Russia and Belarus amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the content delivery network provider also said that it was terminating business with a state-majority owned Russian and Belarusian customer.

Akamai (AKAM) also said that revenue from customers in countries that have been placed under sanctions are approximately 0.1% of total revenue for its fiscal 2021 and revenue attributable to traffic delivering content into Russia, Belarus and Ukraine represented roughly 0.9% of total revenue.

"We have also made our products and cybersecurity experts available to Ukrainian government agencies, to help keep the country's citizens protected and connected to the information they need to defend their country," the company said in a statement.

Akamai (AKAM) shares were slightly lower in early Monday trading, falling 0.5% to $111.94.

Akamai (AKAM) also said it is not restricted from delivering content into Russia, Belarus or Ukraine and will continue to maintain network operations in the countries.

On Monday, the company also unveiled its sustainably report for 2021.

Last month, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) said it would acquire Linode, one of the easiest-to-use and most trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform providers, for roughly $900 million.