Global airline stocks fell again on Monday as the Ukraine-Russia headlines and the prospect for higher jet fuel prices continued to power down expectations for a full post-pandemic recovery in the summer of 2022.

Some of the notable decliners included China Southern Airlines (ZNH -5.6%), Azul (AZUL -8.6%), Gol Linhas (GOL -8.3%), China Eastern Airlines (CEA -3.3%), Volaris (VLRS -4.9%), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY -3.5%), Ryanair (RYAAY -5.7%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -4.6%), Delta Air Lines (DAL -5.2%), American Airlines Group (AAL -3.9%), easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF -4.7%), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF -4.2%), Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY -7.9%), Copa Holdings (CPA -4.5%), Qantas Airways Limited (OTCPK:QABSY -5.1%), United Airlines (UAL -6.8%), JetBlue Airways (JBLU -5.2%) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY -2.6%).

The market is still digesting just how far down earnings revisions for the airline sector will have to go in 2022.