Global airline stocks are reeling again as oil, war concerns push aside recovery hopes

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Global airline stocks fell again on Monday as the Ukraine-Russia headlines and the prospect for higher jet fuel prices continued to power down expectations for a full post-pandemic recovery in the summer of 2022.

Some of the notable decliners included China Southern Airlines (ZNH -5.6%), Azul (AZUL -8.6%), Gol Linhas (GOL -8.3%), China Eastern Airlines (CEA -3.3%), Volaris (VLRS -4.9%), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY -3.5%), Ryanair (RYAAY -5.7%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -4.6%), Delta Air Lines (DAL -5.2%), American Airlines Group (AAL -3.9%), easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF -4.7%), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF -4.2%), Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY -7.9%), Copa Holdings (CPA -4.5%), Qantas Airways Limited (OTCPK:QABSY -5.1%), United Airlines (UAL -6.8%), JetBlue Airways (JBLU -5.2%) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY -2.6%).

The market is still digesting just how far down earnings revisions for the airline sector will have to go in 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.