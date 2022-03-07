A Kremlin spokesman said Monday that Russia will halt Ukrainian operations "in a moment" if Kyiv meets a list of conditions, according to Reuters. The news has lifted equity futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) and mitigated the oil price rally (NYSEARCA:USO) overnight:

Ukraine cease military action.

Ukraine change its constitution to enshrine neutrality (eliminate possibility of NATO, EU membership).

Recognize separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory.

The UN recently adopted a resolution demanding Russia immediately withdraw to its internationally recognized borders. Russia showed no intention of withdrawing as the Kremlin detailed its list of demands. However, if Monday's statements prove true, a point many are sure to debate, it could indicate a narrowing of scope in negotiations. Markets have responded favorably, as the list of demands provide some framework for a political resolution.