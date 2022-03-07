Mastercard and Zeta partner for powering nex-gen credit processing for banks & fintechs
Mar. 07, 2022 10:18 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mastercard (MA -3.5%) announced a 5-year global partnership with Zeta, a banking tech unicorn and provider of next-gen credit card processing to banks and fintechs.
- Under the agreement, the firms will go-to-market jointly to launch credit cards with issuers worldwide on Zeta's modern, cloud-native, and fully API-ready credit processing stack.
- With Mastercard’s support and the integration of its capabilities in digital issuance, fraud and risk, loyalty solutions and more, Zeta aims to take the credit card processing industry from the age of fragmented, multi-vendor systems to an age of nimble, composable, single vendor systems that are truly responsive to changing cardholder needs and preferences.
- "By deploying Zeta's credit processing stack, issuers will have an opportunity to grow their user base, drive higher usage and enter new geographical markets, all while accelerating the cashless revolution around the world," EVP, Products & Innovation, Asia Pacific, Mastercard Sandeep Malhotra commented.