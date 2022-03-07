Norwegian's Oceania Cruises sets new booking record on 2024 world cruise launch
Mar. 07, 2022 10:18 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCLH -5.5%) Oceania Cruises told that its "Around the World 180 Days" 2024 sailing just sold out in 30 minutes from the launch.
- That sets new record for single-day booking surpassing the previous record set in September 2021 by almost 12%, when combined with the active response received for its four newly launched Asia-Pacific voyages.
- The company said its 2024 world cruise saw almost half of all bookings coming from first-time, new-to-brand guests, and 42% from repeated guests.
- Additionally, 18% of guests opted to extend their voyage to a total of 196 days.
