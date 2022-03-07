General Motors and POSCO Chemical to build C$500M facility in Quebec
Mar. 07, 2022 10:25 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- General Motors (GM -3.3%) and POSCO Chemical to build a new facility in Bécancour, Quebec, estimated at C$500M.
- The new facility will produce cathode active material (CAM) for GM's Ultium batteries, which will power electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ.
- Construction on the new facility will begin immediately and will create approximately 200 jobs.
- "GM and our supplier partners are creating a new, more secure and more sustainable ecosystem for EVs, built on a foundation of North American resources, technology and manufacturing expertise," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Canada is playing an important role in our all-electric future, and we are grateful for the strong support we have received from local, provincial and national officials to grow a North American-focused EV value chain."
- By the end of 2025, GM plans to have capacity to build 1M electric vehicles in North America.