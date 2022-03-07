Sanofi asks FDA to change labeling of Seqirus flu vaccines over lack of confirmatory benefit
Mar. 07, 2022
- Sanofi (SNY -0.0%) has filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA asking the agency to change the labeling of Seqirus' Fluad flu vaccines as a confirmatory post-market study failed to confirm clinical benefit.
- The Fluad vaccine was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway in 2015. That required Seqirus, which is part of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY -2.6%), to conduct a trial to confirm the vaccine's benefit.
- "Petitioner requests that the labeling for these products, both of which received accelerated approval, contain a description of the limitations of existing evidence, including a description of results from an absolute efficacy confirmatory study that failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoints," Sanofi wrote in its petition.
- Seqirus told Endpoints News that in February, the CDC's Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices said that there are benefits of enhanced influenza vaccines -- such as Seqirus Quadrivalent -- compared to egg-based influenza shots.
- In 2021, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had sales of ~€2.6B (~$2.9B) in its flu vaccines franchise.
