These consumer stocks are attracting investor interest

Mar. 07, 2022 10:33 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR), DLTR, LOW, BBYDG, W, GPS, GO, SFM, ADM, TSCOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Investors have turned to some defensive names in the consumer sector with the headlines on Ukraine and oil creating a shift in risk tolerance. Of the stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index, five consumer names stood out.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rose 4.30% in early trading on Monday and is back to close to its starting point for 2022.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) jumped 4.28% and is now up more than 30% as investors continue to see it as safe haven stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) moved 2.67% higher as it continues to outperform peer Dollar General (DG +0.7%) over the last 52 weeks.

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) gained 1.33% with the home improvement retailer not having any direct exposure to Europe and confidence that sales growth will sustain.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was up 1.05% as it extended on a post-earnings rally.

Other notable consumer sector gainers outside the S&P 500 Index were Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM +5.7%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +3.2%), Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +3.9%), Gap (GPS +5.2%) and Wayfair (W +4.9%).

