As gold touched $2,000 an ounce on Monday morning, a new 18-month trading high, three exchange traded funds have become crucial beneficiaries. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) have all seen a strong run, with all three ETFs +0.5% on the session.

Spot gold ETFs and traditional funds like the ones noted here all either invest in the gold futures market or purchase actual gold bullion. The differentiation between the three funds comes from their liquidity levels and cost structures.

From an assets under management vantage point, GLD is the powerhouse fund with $64.9B to its name. Meanwhile, IAU comes in second with $31.8B and SGOL is the smallest with $2.7B under its belt.

When an investor looks at these funds from a cost stance, the picture is inverted, with SGOL being the cheapest with a 0.17% expense ratio, IAU being the middle play with a ratio of 0.25%, and GLD being the costliest at 0.40%.

The rally in these funds comes as gold continues its recent tear, now looking to finish positive for the fourth session out of the past five. Moreover, the yellow metal is now is +3.8% since Russia invaded Ukraine and is also +8.2% in 2022.

