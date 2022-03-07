Industrial metals continue to shatter price records, led by London benchmark nickel (LN1:COM), which surged as much as 60% on Monday to $46,850/metric ton, according to Reuters, and have nearly doubled since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

"We note the large price move in nickel over the weekend and are monitoring all metals closely to ensure market activity remains orderly," the London Metal Exchange said. "We have further options available to ensure continued market orderliness if these are required," without specifying the nature of those options.

Russia's Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), which is responsible for 5% of the world's annual production of nickel and 40% of its palladium, as several western companies said they were trying to diversify their supply away from Nornickel and as Fitch Ratings downgraded the company's debt to junk.

Also, LME copper (HG1:COM) rallied as much as +1.5% to $10,835/metric ton, topping the previous record high from May 2021, and aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) +3.2% to a fresh all-time high $3,973/ton after touching $4,000, and palladium soared to another record.

ETFs: COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC, JJU

Goldman Sachs analysts say the copper market is "mispricing Russia supply risk," with prices showing a relatively modest reaction to tightening risks from the invasion of Ukraine, forecasting prices will rally to a record $12K/ton in the next 12 months.

"Conditions in the copper market look encouraging, [but] the relative risk-reward and the valuation picture of COPX ETF are not too appealing," The Alpha Sieve writes in a newly published analysis on Seeking Alpha.