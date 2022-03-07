The Batman (T -0.4%) swooped into theaters with a splash as expected - opening to $128.5 million domestically, and showing that (at least for now) superheroes are the way back for the box office.

The opening was the second-best of the pandemic era, yielding only to Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY -2%), which opened to $260.1 million in mid-December. That film has gone on to become the No. 3 grossing picture of all time domestically.

The bat-performance was a notable relief for Warner Bros. in particular, though. After the studio decided to release all of its 2021 films simultaneously online, its box-office receipts for the year ended up muted. The Batman marks the first theatrical exclusive from the studio since its Tenet became something of a pandemic box-office bellwether back in September 2020. (As theaters struggled to open at the time, Tenet opened to just $20.2 million over a long weekend, and went on to gross just $58.5 million domestically.)

The Batman scored overseas as well, adding another $120 million in international territories - and that doesn't yet include the key movie market of China, where it opens March 18.

Warner's film soaked up space on more than 4,400 screens, so there were other scraps left for strong films to fight over. The leader for the past two weekends, Uncharted (SONY -2%), was second-best with $11 million. That was enough to push the film over the $100 million mark domestically. And Dog (OTC:MGMB) plugged along with $6 million in its own third week, bringing its cumulative domestic total to $40 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY -2%) was fourth-best, adding $4.4 million to its pile, and Death on the Nile (DIS -2.8%) fifth with $2.7 million.

In cinema tickers today: AMC Entertainment (AMC -3.0%); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF -3.0%); Cinemark (CNK -6.3%); (IMAX -6.8%); Marcus (MCS -2.1%); Reading International (RDI -0.5%); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NCMI -2.6%).

A big Hollywood blockbuster opening always means a check-in with tentpole-friendly IMAX (IMAX -5.5%), and the large-format theater chain says The Batman delivered $22.3 million, its biggest March opening since 2019 and third-biggest March opening ever (again, without including its key China market). IMAX's $15.5 million across 405 screens at home made up 12% of the film's total take.