Canada's Visionary Education Technology Holdings files for US IPO

Canada’s Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (VEDU) has filed to hold an initial public offering in the US.

The operator of online and in-person educational programs is seeking to have its shares listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol VEDU. The size and pricing of the deal were not disclosed in the filing.

Joseph Stone Capital is serving as sole bookrunner on the deal.

Visionary Education offers secondary school diplomas, vocational certificates, along with associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Classes are taught online and at traditional campuses in Canada. The company caters to both Canadian and international students.

The company’s educational institutions include Lowell Academy, Toronto Art Academy, Toronto ESchool and Conbridge College.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the company reported net income of $2.9M on revenue of $7.7M.

