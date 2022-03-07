Apple TV+ launches on Comcast's U.S. platforms
Mar. 07, 2022 10:55 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), AAPLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Apple (AAPL -0.7%) have launched Apple TV+ across Comcast's U.S. entertainment platforms, adding another major route between a large base of customers and Apple's nascent streaming efforts.
- The service in coming days will appear on Comcast's services, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV. Apple TV+ had launched on Comcast's Sky devices (Sky Q and Sky Glass) in the UK and Europe in December.
- Apple is promoting the launch with a free week's preview for Comcast customers, with no sign-up required, March 15-21. Xfinity customers who become new Apple TV+ subscribers will receive a three-month free trial for a limited time.
- Apple TV+ is the first app built using a common set of development tools and resources through Comcast’s global technology platform, the companies say, easing the path to adding tens of millions of viewers to a service.