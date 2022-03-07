Exela Technologies inks revolving loan exchange & prepayment deal
Mar. 07, 2022 11:01 AM ETXELABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (XELA +6.0%) entered into a Revolving Loan Exchange and Prepayment Agreement with financial institutions acting as revolving lenders under its First Lien Credit Agreement dated as of Jul. 12, 2017.
- All of the amounts outstanding under the revolving facility will be exchanged for $50M in cash and $50M of 11.5% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026.
- On closing of the exchange, all revolving loans will be cancelled and obligation to pay any amounts due under such revolving loans will be terminated and any accrued and unpaid interest and fees on such loans will be paid at closing.
- Following this exchange, there will be no further debt maturities in 2022.
- The consummation of the exchange is subject to customary closing conditions, including that the closing shall occur no later than Mar. 28.