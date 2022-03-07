In a letter to shareholders of Southwest Gas (SWX +1.1%), activist investor Carl Icahn says investors should not to be fooled by the company's "vague promise" to spin off the Centuri construction unit, calling it "a desperate measure to somehow block our tender offer."

Icahn had called on Southwest Gas to sell Centuri in October, but now he says the move is "not necessarily a step in the right direction nor is it something [CEO John Hester] ever wanted to do."

The activist investor also criticizes CEO John Hester for refusing his $4.2B offer to take over the utility, calling Hester "the quintessential example of what is wrong in Corporate America."

Icahn says Southwest has "boasted that no less than 23 attorneys in four different cities were working feverishly to help SWX prevent stockholders from being able to decide for themselves' on whether to accept his $75/share tender offer and voting for its slate of board nominees.

Southwest Gas recently reported in-line Q4 adjusted earnings while revenues rose 20% Y/Y but missed analyst estimates.