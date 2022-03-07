GlaxoSmithKline's Alacer launches toothpaste brand Natean
Mar. 07, 2022 11:10 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alacer, a unit of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Consumer Healthcare, launched an eco-conscious oral healthcare toothpaste brand Natean.
- The company said Natean debuts with four clean ingredient toothpastes available exclusively at Walmart.
- The company noted that Natean toothpastes are vegan friendly and free of sodium lauryl sulfate, artificial sweeteners, flavors and dyes, parabens, phosphates, gluten and GMOs.
- GSK's consumer healthcare division, which is partly owned by Pfizer, would be called Haleon after its spinoff and its listing is planned in in July.