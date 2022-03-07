Dyson, Strebulaev exit Yandex's board
Mar. 07, 2022 11:23 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) says there are two new vacancies on its board with the departures of Stanford Professor Ilya Strebulaev and Internet analyst/journalism pioneer Esther Dyson.
- Strebulaev and Dyson have resigned from Yandex's board effective immediately, and the two spots will stay vacant for now.
- Dyson has served as an independent non-executive director since 2006, and Strebulaev since 2018.
- We have been honored to serve on the Yandex board and to support Arkady Volozh and the outstanding management team and employees who have built an exceptional, world-class information technology business," the two say. "Our hearts are with the entire team in these challenging times.
- Yandex shares have been halted for trading for several days amid the shutdown of Moscow's exchange, which will remain closed to trading until at least Wednesday while Russia's Ukraine conflict rages on. Yandex updated its situation on Friday.