Samsung confirms security breach, may include Qualcomm data
Mar. 07, 2022 11:29 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF), QCOMNVDABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) said that it was the recipient of a data breach that leaked almost 200 gigabytes worth of data for its Galaxy devices, including some of which may include data from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).
- In a statement obtained by Bloomberg, the South Korean tech giant said that certain internal data were comprised, but no personal employee data was taken.
- “According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees,” a Samsung spokesperson told the news outlet. “Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption.”
- Both Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Qualcomm (QCOM) have not responded to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- The hack may have stemmed from the Lapsus$ group, which is believed to be responsible for the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hack last month.
- Last month, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) unveiled three new Galaxy smartphones and three new tablets.