FTX Trading forms Europe subsidiary in global expansion

Mar. 07, 2022 11:29 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Mid adult man using a smart phone to monitor his cryptocurrency and stock trading

tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading is expanding into Europe and the Middle East with the formation of FTX Europe, furthering its global expansion plans.
  • FTX Europe will start offering itss products and services to European clients through a licensed investment firm with passportable licenses across the European economic area. Users in the regions will be able to trade a range of crypto products powered by FTX's trading technology and digital asset offerings, the company said.
  • "As we continue to grow, we are constantly looking at opportunities to become appropriately licensed and regulated in every market we enter," said FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried. "We'll be interacting with regulators in various countries across Europe to continue to provide a safe and secure environment for people to trade crypto."
  • The unit's headquarters is currently in Switzerland with an additional regional headquarters in Cyprus.
  • Last month, FTX agreed to acquire Liquid to help fuel its expansion in Asia
