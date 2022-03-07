LICT reports 4% growth in revenue: Q4 Prelim Results
Mar. 07, 2022 11:31 AM ETLICT Corporation (LICT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- LICT (OTCPK:LICT) released its 4Q21 preliminary results on Monday.
- Q4 Non-regulated revenue increased to $32.5M (+3.5% Y/Y), taking full year's revenue to $129.1M. Broadband revenues increased by 6.8% Y/Y to a record $17.3M from the prior year’s fourth quarter.
- EBITDA decreased by 2.8% Y/Y to $7M, reflecting increases in operating costs for the quarter.
- The company said regulated revenues and EBITDA for the quarter remained consistent with 2020 at $15.2M and $7.1M, respectively.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $296 per share.
- Guidance: LICT’s guidance for 2022 revenues and EBITDA are estimated at approximately $131M and $58M, respectively. In addition, capital expenditures are expected to substantially exceed the $32M of 2021. Full-year EPS expected to be about $1,350 per share.