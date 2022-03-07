What are oil stocks pricing in? Morgan Stanley says $64 WTI

Mar. 07, 2022 11:36 AM ETCPE, MUR, DVN, MRO, CVE, SU, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor28 Comments

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • In a note Monday, Morgan Stanley's Devin McDermott argued that North American oil stocks are "pricing in" $64 WTI (NYSEARCA:USO).
  • McDermott argues that while front-month pricing of $115+ may be driven by politics, the two-year strip of futures prices has already risen to ~$94.
  • On McDermott's numbers, Canadians Suncor (NYSE:SU) and Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) are the least expensive names in his coverage, and appear to be priced for $53 and $57 WTI, respectively.
  • Meanwhile, Marathon (NYSE:MRO) and Devon (NYSE:DVN) price in $81 and $76 WTI, in Morgan Stanley's view.
  • In the $120 WTI scenario, Morgan Stanley sees Murphy (NYSE:MUR) and Callon (NYSE:CPE) generating ~45% free cash flow yields.
  • While commodities analysts debate the sustainability of $100+ oil, Morgan Stanley's analysis suggests prices could fall by ~50% before oil stocks begin to look expensive.
