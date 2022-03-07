Petco Health and Wellness Company Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 11:38 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+41.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WOOF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.