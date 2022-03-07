BellRing Brands rallies after S&P Midcap 400 call-up
Mar. 07, 2022 11:46 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), BIIB, SPGI, CPS, POST, CRNC, BRBRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BellRing Brands (BRBR +8.4%) jumped on Monday after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the stock will replace Cerence (CRNC +1.4%) in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Meanwhile, Cerence will replace Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS -7.6%) in the S&P SmallCap 600. CPS was noted to no longer be representative of the small-cap market space.
- Prior to the opening of trading on March 14, S&P MidCap 400 constituent Post Holdings (POST -3.2%) is converting its interest in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) into new BellRing Brands stock and then distributing 80.1% of that interest to shareholders on March 11. Following the distribution, Post Holdings will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.