Dick's Sporting Goods Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 11:46 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.53 (+45.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.31B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.