W&T Offshore Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETW&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+280.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.98M (+53.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.