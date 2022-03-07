Dada Nexus Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETDada Nexus Limited (DADA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 (+34.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.54M (-84.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DADA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.