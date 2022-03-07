Nuvei Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 11:57 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $209.27M (+80.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVEI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.