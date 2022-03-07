Anika Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAnika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.05M (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANIK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.