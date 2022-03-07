Assurant finance, insurance products to be added to Polly auto dealer platform

Mar. 07, 2022 12:08 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Couple in the showroom buying new car

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

  • Assurant (AIZ -0.9%), which provides extended protection service on consumer purchases and housing insurance products, partners with Polly, a digital insurance marketplace formerly known as DealerPolicy, to provide Assurant's digital tools to Polly's automotive dealers.
  • Adding Assurant's tools to the Polly platform will incorporate the sale of finance and insurance (F&I) products to the car-buying process. "The partnership will be focused on driving greater revenue, per vehicle retail, and F&I product penetration for Assurant and its dealer partners," Polly said in a statement.
  • Last year, Keith Demmings was named to succeed Alan Colberg as Assurant's (NYSE:AIZ) president and CEO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.