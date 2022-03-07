Assurant finance, insurance products to be added to Polly auto dealer platform
Mar. 07, 2022 12:08 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Assurant (AIZ -0.9%), which provides extended protection service on consumer purchases and housing insurance products, partners with Polly, a digital insurance marketplace formerly known as DealerPolicy, to provide Assurant's digital tools to Polly's automotive dealers.
- Adding Assurant's tools to the Polly platform will incorporate the sale of finance and insurance (F&I) products to the car-buying process. "The partnership will be focused on driving greater revenue, per vehicle retail, and F&I product penetration for Assurant and its dealer partners," Polly said in a statement.
- Last year, Keith Demmings was named to succeed Alan Colberg as Assurant's (NYSE:AIZ) president and CEO