Caseys General Stores Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+39.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B (+52.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.