ABM Industries Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.