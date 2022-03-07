Five Below attracts a bull call from UBS on favorable setup

UBS upgraded Five Below (FIVE -0.4%) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view the outlook for 2022 is favorable. The firm also thinks an upcoming analyst meeting should be a positive catalyst for shares.

Analyst Michael Lasser's dive into UBS: "We believe the recent pullback in the stock has created an attractive buying opportunity. The shares now trade at 25x our 2022 EPS est. and 21x our 2023 est, vs. its 35x avg. NTM PE over the last five years. The risk-reward for the stock is heavily skewed to the upside. To put this in perspective, in a downside scenario where it earns $6 in '23E and trades at 20x, it would mean that the stock could trade down -20% from here. On the other hand, in an upside case where the company earns $8 and trades at 30x '23E, it could return 60% from the current level."

Lasser and team said the favorable skew on FIVE is underscored by an earnings outlook for the next couple of years that could be driven by high teens new store expansion.

UBS assigned a price target on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) of $200, which works to 28X the 2023 EPS estimate. The average analyst price target on FIVE is still all the way up at $225.29.