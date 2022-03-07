Ciena stock (NYSE:CIEN) has slipped 5.4% - though amid a broader-market breakdown - after its fiscal first-quarter revenues came in merely in line with expectations.

Adjusted profits of $0.47/share beat consensus, though revenues grew by 11.5% largely as expected, mostly due to some slower growth in its key converged Packet Optical segment, which grew just 5.6% from the prior year.

Gross margin ticked down slightly, to 45.5% from a prior-year 47.3%, and operating expense rose nearly 15%, to $324.2 million. Operating margin dropped 2.9 points, to 7.1%.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin dipped to 46.2%, adjusted operating expenses rose to $290 million, and operating margin fell 2.8 points to 11.8%.

EBITDA dropped 7.5% to $123.7 million.

"Continued broad-based demand drove very strong orders growth in the quarter, providing us additional visibility for the fiscal year," says CEO/President Gary Smith. "We expect our strategic investments to drive a significant increase in supply chain capacity in the second half, and therefore remain confident in our ability to address demand and achieve the strong revenue growth we expect for the fiscal year.”

Revenue by segment: Converged Packet Optical, $540.9 million (up 5.6%); Routing and Switching, $85.7 million (up 33.3%); Platform Software and Services, $72.9 million (up 46.1%); Blue Planet Automation Software/Services, $21.1 million (up 24.9%); Maintenance, Support and Training, $72.5 million (up 7.3%); Installation and Deployment, $40.4 million (up 2%); Consulting and Network Design, $10.9 million (up 67.7%).

Cash and investments at quarter's end came to $1.7 billion. Cash flow used in operations was $54.4 million, and average days sales outstanding was 97.

For more details, dig into Ciena's fresh earnings call transcript.