Macro concerns dominated Monday's trading, but some big-name stocks still drew attention for individual stories. This included Citigroup (NYSE:C), which lost ground in the wake of an analyst's downgrade.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) was also in the spotlight. The stock jumped at the outset of trading on raised Q1 guidance, although it had returned most of those gains by the middle of the day, as the overall market deteriorated.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) drew attention on the departure of one of its top executives, sparking a sizable decline in the stock. Meanwhile, Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) rallied on a merger deal that will make Yahoo a major investor in the firm.

Decliners

Citigroup (C) took a step down in intraday trading after Jefferies withdrew its bullish stance on the banking giant. The firm downgraded its rating on C to Hold from Buy, saying the company's targets for return on tangible common equity are further into the future than Jefferies had previously thought.

Weighed down by the downgrade, C slipped about 2% in intraday action.

In other news, Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) dropped almost 8% in intraday action after the firm announced a major leadership change. In a regulatory filing, the company revealed that Siegfried Reich, its chief scientific officer, has resigned.

Gainers

Uber (UBER) raised its forecast for Q1, citing strength in both its ride-hailing and delivery businesses. The company said it now expects adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $130M-$150M. Previously, the firm projected a result between $100M and $130M.

UBER jumped at Monday's open, reaching a high for the session of $31.94 -- a 7% advance compared to Friday's close. However, shares gave up most of their gains in early trading and were posting a fractional advance by midday action, sitting at $29.87 at about noon.

Elsewhere, M&A headlines gave a significant boost to Limelight Networks (LLNW). The provider of video delivery and edge cloud access services rallied 13% on news that it has agreed to acquire Yahoo's Edgecast.

The all-stock deal is valued at $300M, with Yahoo receiving about 72.2M LLNW shares. The transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2022, will give Yahoo a nearly 32% stake in LLNW.

