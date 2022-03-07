Venture Global LNG says Shell (SHEL +3.2%) agrees to buy an additional 2M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas produced over 20 years at its proposed Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana.

The new deal builds on Shell's existing contract for 2M tons from the Calcasieu Pass LNG export terminal, bringing Shell's total long-term offtake from Venture Global's facilities to 4M tons/year.

Construction is active at Plaquemines LNG, which has not yet been formally approved, en route to producing as much as 20M tons/year of liquefied natural gas starting in 2024.

Additionally, Cheniere Energy (LNG -2.8%) says it signed a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract with Bechtel for to begin early site work at the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project under a limited notice to proceed.

Corpus Christi Stage 3 is a fully permitted project consisting of up to seven midscale trains with a total production capacity of more than 10M metric tons/year.

Venture Global won permission from U.S. regulators last month to load LNG on the first commissioning vessel at the Calcasieu Pass export plant.