Nutrien upgraded at Piper Sandler as grain supply shifts lift fertilizer value

Mar. 07, 2022 12:57 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), MOS, CFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

fertilizer piles

Srinuan Hirunwat/iStock via Getty Images

The world's big three publicly traded fertilizer producers - Nutrien (NTR +4.2%), Mosaic (MOS +1.5%) and CF Industries (CF +3%) - all touch fresh multiyear highs on supply concerns, as Russia's attack on Ukraine disrupts global supplies; Russia and Belarus are the world's second and third largest potash producers.

Nutrien is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $112 price target, up from $87, at Piper Sandler, which also raises its PTs for Buy-rated Mosaic and CF Industries to $80 and $120, respectively, from $57 and $88.

"We want to make absolutely clear that our current view on [agriculture shares] is more strongly tied to our change in the long-term outlook for grains" than near-term issues around Ukraine, Piper's Charles Neivert writes, citing "highly constructive" trends with an "underlying inability of global growers to lift grain stocks despite record or near record production."

While the impact on ag markets from Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be ignored, but "we believe that a broader, longer-term secular trend has developed over the last 3-4 years in the grain markets which may prove to be rather durable," according to Neivert.

Seeking Alpha contributor Steven Cress recently recommended "three best food stocks to buy now amidst inflated grocery prices."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.