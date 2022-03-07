The world's big three publicly traded fertilizer producers - Nutrien (NTR +4.2%), Mosaic (MOS +1.5%) and CF Industries (CF +3%) - all touch fresh multiyear highs on supply concerns, as Russia's attack on Ukraine disrupts global supplies; Russia and Belarus are the world's second and third largest potash producers.

Nutrien is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $112 price target, up from $87, at Piper Sandler, which also raises its PTs for Buy-rated Mosaic and CF Industries to $80 and $120, respectively, from $57 and $88.

"We want to make absolutely clear that our current view on [agriculture shares] is more strongly tied to our change in the long-term outlook for grains" than near-term issues around Ukraine, Piper's Charles Neivert writes, citing "highly constructive" trends with an "underlying inability of global growers to lift grain stocks despite record or near record production."

While the impact on ag markets from Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be ignored, but "we believe that a broader, longer-term secular trend has developed over the last 3-4 years in the grain markets which may prove to be rather durable," according to Neivert.

Seeking Alpha contributor Steven Cress recently recommended "three best food stocks to buy now amidst inflated grocery prices."