Charles Schwab to take place of Biogen in S&P 100

Mar. 07, 2022 1:12 PM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), BIIBBRBRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will replace Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the S&P 100 index. Investors, though, seemed unimpressed as Schwab falls 1.8% in early afternoon trading on Monday and Biogen rises 0.9%.
  • Financial stocks are under pressure as higher oil prices fuel fears of a recession and Treasury yields slipped earlier in trading.
  • The index change will take effect before the opening of trading on Monday, March 21, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. Biogen (BIIB) will remain in the S&P 500.
  • Earlier, BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) rallies after S&P Midcap 400 call-up
