Cathie Wood doubles down, calls top in oil as EVs set to "destroy" demand
Mar. 07, 2022 1:12 PM ETUSO, ARKK, XLE, BTU, SHEL, TSLA, NRTBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor86 Comments
- In a now famous tweet following oil's (NYSEARCA:USO) historic pandemic-related price collapse, Ark Invest's (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Cathie Wood called for prices to return to $12/b:
- With prices reaching 10x her forecast early Monday, the famed technology investor doubled down, indicating that demand has peaked, and a policy-led response following Russia's invasion of Ukraine will ensure oil prices collapse under the weight of lower demand:
- Three questions on energy investors' (NYSEARCA:XLE) minds could be 1) what feedstocks will be used to generate the electricity needed to charge EV batteries 2) what will those feedstocks cost 3) how long will the transition to EVs take.
- The war in Ukraine has shown Germany's low-carbon energy transition is somewhat reliant on the kindness of Vladimir Putin; even without restrictions on Russian energy exports, Germany is generating a majority of its electricity from coal (NYSE:BTU):
- And even with heavy reliance on fossil fuels, energy prices in Europe have spiraled out of control; European natural gas traded today at ~$62/mmbtu (NYSE:SHEL), which on an energy equivalent basis pencils out to ~$360 oil.
- Following a decade of accelerating renewables investment, utility-scale wind and solar generation accounted for ~10% of US electricity production during 2021, less than coal generation and around 1/3 of what natural gas generated.
- The war in Russia has revealed many vulnerabilities in the global energy system; however, the need for less oil and gas in the medium term is not one of them, as evidenced by a tweet from Elon Musk over the weekend:
- Elon's opinion is shared by many policy makers globally, as high energy prices are akin to a regressive tax on the world's poor; however, the tweet also points to the fact that fewer consumers will want to charge a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) if the electricity is derived from coal at prices that are 300% higher than oil, on an energy equivalent basis.
- If policy makers and investors point to the war in Ukraine as evidence for a need to increase renewable energy investment, while narrowly focusing on the impact to oil demand from EVs, it's likely to ensure the West remains reliant on high energy prices or the kindness of leaders like Vladimir Putin for many years to come.