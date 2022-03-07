Enteris highlights practices for content uniformity in solid oral dosage manufacturing

Mar. 07, 2022 1:17 PM ETSWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enteris BioPharma, a unit of SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH), announced the publication of a new white paper titled 'HPAPI Drug Solid Oral Dosage (SOD) Manufacturing – Ensuring Content Uniformity.'
  • The paper, co-authored by Thomas Daggs, vice president of product development & quality control, and Angelo Consalvo, director of manufacturing, Enteris provides insight into the variables that impact content uniformity with high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), the benefits of dry production techniques over wet granulation when manufacturing HPAPI tablets, and the criteria drugmakers should consider when selecting a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).
  • "Enteris BioPharma completed the renovation of its Boonton, NJ manufacturing plant, which now encompasses a 32,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility with multiple suites dedicated to HPAPI handling/containment and SOD manufacturing. This technical capacity is complemented by our experience and knowledge working with HPAPIs and low-dose formulations to achieve excellent content uniformity," said Enteris COO Paul Shields.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.