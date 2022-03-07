MongoDB Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $243.42M (+42.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.