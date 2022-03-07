Statera advances research based on STAT-200 platform aimed at inflammatory diseases
Mar. 07, 2022 2:09 PM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Statera Biopharma (STAB -11.4%) said it advanced research activities that builds upon its STAT-200 platform to improve drug characteristics and clinical benefit beyond opioid receptors.
- The research is based on the discovery that STAT-200, which was originally designed to antagonize opioid receptors, modulates multiple signaling pathways through receptors known as Toll-Like Receptors (TLRs). These receptors act as controllers of inflammation.
- STAB’s discovery platform identifies new compositions that build upon STAT-200 by modulating multiple cellular targets, versus one, to restore cellular homeostasis. These findings have led to the selection of promising new compositions with the potential to treat a range of inflammatory-related diseases.
- The company said the platform rapidly screened billions of potential compositions, resulting in hundreds of promising targets. Three of these are currently being synthesized for biologic validation.
- Statera collaborated with MolSoft to conduct the computational discovery through its proprietary Rapid Isostere Discovery Engine technology.